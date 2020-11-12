The Howard Beach Dads are holding a Thanksgiving Food drive. The group has set up donation bins around the neighborhood to collect nonperishable foods to deliver for distribution at Our Lady of Grace Food Pantry.
The group is also collecting tax-deductible monetary donations. To make one, send a message to the group’s Facebook Page or its email at HowardBeachDads@gmail.com.
“You can either schedule a pick-up with us or visit the donation bin on the way out,” said organizer PJ Marcel. “This time of the year some people are down on their luck. COVID put a lot of people out of work. Let’s help those that need help.”
Local donation sites are as follows:
Food Emporium, 82-35 153 Ave., Howard Beach; Key Food, 163-30 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach; DiVino’s Pizzeria, 164-02 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach; Natural Body, 135-26 Cross Bay Blvd., Ozone Park; Limitless Fitness, 157-05 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach; or Trackside Collision and Tire, 90-09 Liberty Ave., Ozone Park.
