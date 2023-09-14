The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic paid tribute to 9/11 on Sunday at the memorial site located at 84th Street and 157th Avenue.
Army veteran Eddie Earl, retired FDNY 9/11 first responders Capt. Jay Frango and firefighter John Morabito, and the chief of the West Hamilton Volunteer Beach Fire Department, Nicholas Spinelli, helped retired 9/11 first responder and firefighter Dominick Devito hoist the flag to the top of the pole for the first time.
“This is one way that as a community, we can continue our promise to never forget and make sure generations to come know about the significance of that day. They need to know Dominick’s story and Jay’s story and John’s story of heroism and hope on a day the unthinkable happened,” said Phyllis Inserillo, co-president of the civic association.
— Kristen Guglielmo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.