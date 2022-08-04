Communities across the city joined with their police precincts on Tuesday for National Night Out Against Crime but for the 106th, it was also an opportunity to honor one of its finest.
Community Affairs Det. Brenda Reddick, center left, served in the 106 for 21 years and is now headed to work in community affairs for all of Queens Borough South. She will be succeeded by Officer Terryann Ferguson.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola presented Reddick with an award of excellence at the event alongside Capt. Jerome Bacchi, left, Community Council President Frank Dardani, Deputy Commissioner of Operations for the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit Anthony Iuliano and Community Board 10 Chair Betty Braton.
— Deirdre Bardolf
