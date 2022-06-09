The New York City Fire Department honored and celebrated the bravest of New York’s Bravest on June 1 at its annual Medal Day ceremonies outside City Hall.
Sixteen firefighters and EMS personnel who live or are stationed in Queens outside the Rockaways received individual decorations for service in 2021. Members of two Queens-based units also received medals. All photos and citations are from the Medal Day program.
Trapped in the 14th floor
FF Jon Leonor of College Point was assigned to Ladder Co. 35 in Manhattan on Jan. 27 when the unit was summoned to a fire in a high-rise apartment building on the Upper West Side.
Leonor was carrying the “irons,” or forced entry tools, for the three-man inside team that reached the burning 14th floor apartment while hoses were being brought up. The building superintendent told them an elderly man was trapped inside.
Leonor, Lt. Daniel Rotanz and FF Jaden Gladstone were immediately forced to the floor by thick smoke and intense heat in zero visibility. The team found the kitchen fully involved, the door barely containing the flames. The fire burned through and began spreading just after Leonor went off to search. He found the man unconscious, radioed for assistance and had to bring him out past the fire without protection from a hose.
Getting the man out of the apartment, he and Capt. Arnold Galvez from Engine Co. 40 got the man down two flights of stairs and handed him off to firefighters who got him to EMS personnel.
Leonor was awarded the Arthur J. Laufer Memorial Medal for valor.
Phenomenal start
Probationary FF James McGee of Bayside was returning from a call with Ladder Co. 43 in Manhattan on Jan. 30 when the group was detailed to a fire on the 16th floor of a high-rise apartment building.
Smoke was pouring from the apartment when they arrived, while evacuating residents told Lt. Thomas Slane that two people were believed to be missing. The inside team of Slain, McGee and FF Michael Arlistico forced their way into the apartment to conduct a blind search with only McGee’s portable water extinguisher for protection.
The end of a long hallway brought them to a fully engulfed bedroom where fire burned through its door and was spreading. McGee had just emptied his water can when he heard faint groans behind him. Crawling toward the moans he found an unconscious woman.
Shielding her from the flames he took her down the hallway, out the door and down a flight of stairs before handing her off to FF Amir Francis, also of Ladder Co. 43.
“His sound firefighting tactics and instincts in locating, protecting and removing the victim showed bravery, initiative and capability and demonstrated a phenomenal start to a promising career,” the FDNY said. McGee was awarded the Naer Tormid Society/Franklin Delano Roosevelt Medal for saving a victim at great personal risk.
Outracing the fire
More than a foot of fresh snow was on the ground on Feb. 7 when Ladder Co. 127 was summoned to a three-story house in Jamaica
Black smoke poured from the top-floor windows under pressure and hose lines still were being set up as a group including FF Ryan Hall headed toward the door — and panicked residents told them people were still inside.
They first encountered what the fire department described as “a non-traditional apartment layout” — translation: many locked doors and large amounts of clutter.
Hall was trying to open a bedroom door where he suspected one victim had been sleeping. Fire from the adjoining room had now spread and was closing in on Hall from the side and the ceiling above when he split the door from its top hinge, climbing over the remaining portion to find himself in a room filled with clutter and intense heat. Squeezing past a refrigerator and other obstacles, he found a woman deep inside the room between a bed and a dresser.
Hall radioed for help and now had to carry the woman while staying low to the floor, dodging clutter, shielding her from flames and getting her to the door before the rapidly spreading blaze did. He got her to a stairway where other firefighters took her to safety. He received the Thomas E. Crimmins Medal.
Mayday!
Engine Co. 311 was fighting an early-morning blaze in a block of row stores in St. Albans on April 3 when a 15-by-20-foot section of roof came crashing down, the subsequent Mayday call instantly bringing Rescue Co. 4 and Squad 270 into the still-burning, still-unstable building. Two injured firefighters were found quickly.
Their officer was missing.
They now had to continue fighting the fire, find where the officer was buried and get him out under the threat of further collapse. They also had to consider that if the officer was in the wrong location and position, water used to fight the fire could possible drown him before he was found.
Hearing a faint alarm and carefully cutting the roof away piece by piece, firefighters located and rescued him, burned and injured but alive.
FF Darren Harsch of Squad 270 received the Chief of Department Peter J. Ganci Medal, the highest honor for bravery a member of the FDNY can receive. FF Paul Jennings got the Michael J. Delehanty Medal for distinguished service. FF Daniel Hickey received the Hispanic Society/23rd Street Fire Medal of Valor.
The Firefighter Thomas R. Elasser Memorial Medal was given to Rescue Co. 4’s Lt. Frederick Ill III, Hickey, and FFs Alfred Francis, Rod Ford, ALex Sweet and Thomas Bland; and Squad 270’s Capt. Spephen Forlenza, Jennings, Harsch and FFs Richard Baudile, Juan La Grandier II and Jonathan Hoffman.
Coming toward them
Lt. Richard Faraci Jr. of Bayside was detailed to Ladder Co. 146 in Brooklyn on April 18 when the unit responded to a fire in a two-story multiple dwelling.
Neighbors warned Faraci and FFs Gregory Kumpel and John Keegan that people might still be inside, and that the building was filled with garbage and debris.
Entering the second-floor apartment they saw fire coming down a hallway in their direction. Faraci made his way to the rear of the apartment and began searching for victims in a bedroom and a bathroom. He had just crawled into the kitchen when he found an unconscious victim.
He radioed for help. By that time the fire in the hall was coming straight toward them as they maneuvered the victim around and above the clutter. Reaching the stairway outside the apartment, Keegan brought the victim out to medical assistance. Still without hose cover, Faraci and Kumpel charged back inside to search for more victims but were forced to retreat. Once Engine 229 got inside members followed on the heels of the hose team to continue their search. Faraci received the Captain Denis W. Lane Memorial Medal for an outstanding act of bravery.
Four rescued
Responding to a fire in a three-story multiple dwelling in the early morning hours of May 27, an entry team led by Capt. Raymond McCarthy of Ladder Co. 142 in Ozone Park checked lower floors to make sure they weren’t missing hidden flames before ascending to the third story.
They were forced to break into the locked apartment, only to be greeted by high heat and a fire in the process of burning itself through a nearby bedroom door. McCarthy searched to the left and FF Ryan Studdert to the right while FF Christopher Gangale kept the flames at bay with a fire extinguisher.
McCarthy and Studdert almost simultaneously came across two unconscious women. Both were brought back to the apartment door to waiting firefighters. The captain went back in and headed to unsearched bedrooms in the rear of the apartment. In one he found another unconscious woman in a doorway about the same time FF Tom Paladino, entering through a window from a ladder, found another unconscious adult. All were taken to area hospitals for treatment. McCarthy received the Uniformed Fire Officers Association for an act of heroism and bravery.
Without hesitation
At 2:22 a.m. on July 1, members of Ladder Co. 116 in Long Island City headed up a set of stairs to an open door with heavy smoke and flames visible. At the top they were told by a resident of the burning apartment that his roommate was still inside.
Entering the pitch-black apartment, they heard a cry for help off to their left. Without hesitation — and without cover of an active hose line — FF Anmolprit Singh crawled through and past the burning living room and searched toward a back bedroom, followed by Lt. Michael Manza while FF Garrett Rohloff employed a hand extinguisher.
Singh found the unconscious victim on the floor. He and Manza got the person out to EMS personnel. Singh was awarded the Frank W. Kridel Medal for an act of valor above and beyond the call of duty.
Dual honoree
A partial building collapse in Brooklyn on July 30 presented firefighters and medical personnel with a tricky problem.
Two trapped workers had to be treated while pinned beneath a collapsed wall and rubble had to be removed while firefighters shored up the still-unstable structure.
Paramedics Shewain George and Hugh Smith II, working together for the first time, entered the site and stayed with their patients who were suffering trauma injuries throughout the rescue effort. Lt. Paul Ardizzone of Woodside and Deputy Chief Mark Bonilla of EMS’s Haz-Tac division — specializing in rescue operations conducted under extremely dangerous conditions — coordinated medical operations with the firefighters’ efforts to free the two men. Ardizzone also took part in the patients’ treatment, in constant communication with doctors to advise on care.
Ardizzone, George and Smith received the Christopher J. Prescott Medal, named for the first city EMT to die in the line of duty. Ardizzone and Bonilla got the Chief Ulyses Grant Leadership Medal for heroism.
Bars on the windows
The crew members of Ladder Co. 138 of Corona knew on Aug. 22 that they were headed for a neighborhood with a lot of multifamily houses. They saw upon arrival that multiple people were trapped on the second and third floors behind barred windows.
The inside team of Lt. Ryan Johnston and FFs Andrew Gabor and Edwin Rodriguez was met by a stream of people fleeing from the front door, some suffering from visible burns. Johnston ordered the team to fan out to search three bedrooms on the second floor.
Reaching the front bedroom, Johnston saw Ladder 138’s outside team already was rescuing people from now unobstructed windows. Gabor then radioed that he had found a semiconscious woman, who was able to tell him her baby was missing.
Gabor got the woman down the stairs through clutter that was the result of a wedding party the night before.
Rodriguez had just begun searching a bedroom when Gabor alerted all to the missing child. He found and searched a crib with no luck. Searching beneath it he found the baby girl, appearing to be lifeless. The windows still blocked with bars, Rodriguez bundled her up and, shielding her from the blaze, got her downstairs.
Johnston by that time had moved to the room Gabor began searching and found a semiconscious man, who began to struggle and be combative. Twenty-two people would require medical attention.
Gabor was given the Susan Wagner Medal for outstanding valor. Johnston received the Chief John J. McElligot Medal/FFs Fitzpatrick and Frisby Award. Rodriguez received the Holy Name Society Medal, awarded to firefighters in Queens and Brooklyn.
Ida strikes back
EMT David Mumford of Astoria, along with others from EMS Station 58 in Brooklyn, were heading back in on Sept. 1 after Hurricane Ida finished dumping more than six inches of rain on the city. Ida had one more punch left.
Mumford, fellow EMT Dyllon O’Shea and Paramedics Margot Loth and Ronald Wolfe Sr. came across a car partially submerged in 5 feet of water with six people trapped inside.
Backing their ambulances as close as possible, they rescued all six through the driver’s side windows and brought them to a nearby Sanitation Department garage. All four were awarded the Tracy Allen-Lee Medal for saving lives while placing their own at risk.
Hoarders’ labyrinth
Firefighter Nicholas Morisano of Astoria was on the inside team when Ladder Co. 45 reported to a fire on the top floor of a six-story building in Manhattan on Oct. 29.
When they arrived the building superintendent told them two elderly men were still inside. The firefighters went in without cover from a hose team. It was about to get worse.
The residents were hoarders, creating conditions that blocked their path, their ability to stay low to the floor, and possibly, their only avenue of retreat.
Morisano found a path that took him deeper into the apartment with fire now overhead and clutter collapsing around and behind him. He found a man and began moving him, but was certain he heard moaning sounds farther ahead of him.
Getting the first man to the apartment door and help, Morisano went back. He came to a sunken living room which was fully engulfed. He found the second man suffering from burns. Getting him up the stairs from the living room, he was met by the rest of his team and the three carried the victim out. Morisano was given the Thomas A. Kenny Memorial Medal for bravery.
Hoses delayed
A fire at a major housing complex comes with problems. For Ladder Co. 116 of Astoria on Nov. 3 it meant, among other things, a fourth-floor fire in a building set more than 500 feet from the street.
Lt. Michael Fletcher knew hoses would be delayed as he and firefighters Terence Drew and Enrique Fernandez entered. Crawling inside they immediately ran into large amounts of clutter.
Fernandez with his extinguisher was posted to the door. Fletcher and Drew searched in separate directions with fire now above their heads and spreading. Fletcher moved toward a gurgling noise he heard. Pushing deeper into the apartment over the clutter, he found an unconscious man between a wall and a sofa. Drew came to assist while Fernandez kept the fire at bay. Fletcher received the Fire Chiefs Association Memorial Medal for leadership and courage.
