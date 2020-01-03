Happy landings

JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, hosted the band at MS 226 — Virgil I. Grissom Middle School in South Ozone Park — to perform a holiday concert for those traveling to New York through the Arrivals Hall.

Twenty Grissom students were joined on Dec. 26 by Principal Rushell White and JFKIAT President and CEO Roel Huinink.

“At JFKIAT, we are proud to showcase the budding talent of these incredible students in our community as they bring holiday cheer to our customers,” Huinink said in a press release issued Monday morning. “Our partnership with MS 226 through our 4GOOD program is one that we cherish, and we look forward to advancing this relationship with additional events in the new year.”

“Being able to take our students out of the classroom and into the community helps them excel, and we are excited to continue making events like these possible with JFKIAT,” White said.

The organization has donated school supplies, computers and other equipment to MS 226; has displayed student artwork; and participated in a Young Women’s Leadership panel to discuss career paths.