Staff Sgt. Catalina Gaviria of Hamilton Beach was honored by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) last Saturday in Glendale. Addabbo chose Gaviria to induct into the New York State Senate 2022 Veterans Hall of Fame.
Gaviria started her career with the United States Marine Corps in 2000. Her first duty station was with the 6th Communication Battalion and she was mobilized in 2002 for Operation Enduring Freedom.
Later, she was sent to Djibouti, Africa, in support of the Global War on Terror. After her unit’s return, Gaviria performed funeral honors for fallen Marines and volunteered with Toys for Tots. She re-enlisted into the Air Force Reserve in 2012 and she still serves as an instructor for its Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear program.
Gaviria has received many awards, including Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medals, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device, the National Defense Service Medal and a Sharpshooter Rifle badge. She earned a gray belt in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program.
“Staff Sergeant Gaviria has an exemplary military record, and dedicates her time to her community. She has served her country abroad and continues to do so,” Addabbo said in a statement.
She is married to her high school sweetheart and fellow Marine Corps veteran, Sgt. Milton Gaviria. They live in Hamilton Beach with their two daughters.
Gaviria earned her associates from Broward College, and is a senior payroll administrator at Alliance Building Services in Manhattan.
