Inflation was felt at every turn this holiday shopping season, even with the price of Christmas trees, which was up over 20 percent according to some reports.
But the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association, Councilwoman Joann Ariola and Lisena Landscaping, which donated the firs, teamed up to bring the holiday staple to families just in time for Santa’s arrival. They gave out 14 free trees last Thursday and Friday at the WRBA office.
Above, Ariola is seen with WRBA President Martin Colberg, center, and Eddie Gardiner.
— Deirdre Bardolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.