The Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach held its 35th annual Halloween parade last Saturday, bringing a spooky good time to Cross Bay Boulevard.
The group distributed 530 candy bags, 55 pizzas, 600 hot dogs, 300 boxes of McDonald’s chicken nuggets and 35 cases of water at the free event. Support came from Key Food and Food Emporium.
The parade began ran from 159th to 165th avenues. There were also rides and more.
Among those in attendance were Boy Scout Troop 237 from St. Barnabus Luthern Church, top right, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., center at top left, Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, near right at center, and Councilwoman Joann Ariola, right at top center, one of the parade’s grand marshals.
— Deirdre Bardolf
