After challenging the neighborhood to transform itself into a series of haunted yards, the Howard Beach Dads on Facebook recently picked winners for their Halloween decoration contests.
The grand prizes went to two houses. The Lowery family at 102-01 James Court and Michael Giglio at 102-24 Rau Court each received a $250 Thanksgiving dinner for eight to 12 people from Keyfood on Cross Bay Boulevard and Food Emporium of Lindenwood Howard Beach.
“You know what that means: Mom and grandma don’t have to cook,” said PJ Marcel, one of the Howard Beach Dads judges, in a video he posted to Facebook. Marcel said the Dads page judged each entry by design, platform and story behind the decoration.
Another grand prize bundle of a $100 Visa gift card donated by Alessandro’s Sausage & Peppers and two Haircuts Xtreme Cuts gift cards went to Daniel Raia at 87-17 157 Ave.
The best balcony award went to 151-09 82 St. The participants received a $50 Mist Kiss Air Brush gift certificate and a Just Delightful cookie box.
The most kid friendly award went to 159-04 86 St. The participants received a $25 Twist It Top It gift card and a Just Delightful cookie box.
The award for scariest house went to 160-47 82 St., which received a $25 Sorella Boutique gift certificate and a $80 By Zuly C gift certificate; 91-11 164 Ave., which received a $25 Tracie’s Boutique gift certificate and a $50 Natural Body gift certificate and shaker; and 160-19 85 St., which received hot cocoa bombs from Just Delightful and an Xtreme Cut gift card.
The award for best lawn went to 151-24 81 St., which received a Bagel Barista gift certificate for a bagel platter and box of joe and $25 at Josie and Jade Boutique; 160-20 99 St., which received a $50 Divino Pizzeria gift certificate and $50 Party and Play gift certificate; 159-11 89 St., which received a $50 Abbas Steakhouse plus a bottle of wine $25 gift certificate to Grammie and Kids Cookies.
The contest also gave consolation prizes of a ham or turkey to 15 more houses that participated in the contest.
Marcel said that now that the spooky season has passed, it’s time to gear up for the next holiday. The Dads will be hosting the Christmas Light Fight 2020 in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.