The sky was bright and the morning was cool last Friday ... but the kids were cooler; as the Halloween Parade returned to PS 146,
The Howard Beach School, for the first time since 2019. Students in pre-K through fifth grade were able to show off their best costumes in the schoolyard to the delight of their teachers and families.
