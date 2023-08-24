City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and nonprofit Butterflies By Blaq teamed up last Wednesday for a haircut donation event in St. Albans to help young patients with cancer or other medical conditions to receive free hair replacements.
“The generosity, kindness, and compassion of our young people is inspiring,” Adams said at the event. “Our youth are delivering hope and peace of mind. I’m proud to support Butterflies By Blaq with funding every year in the city budget, and I look forward to continue working with our community leaders and young people to benefit this important cause.”
Erna Blackman thanked Emily Algredo, 15, top, the daughter of Community Board 9 Chairwoman Sherry Algredo, for her total of 64 inches of hair donations over the years.
“A special ‘thank you’ to Emily, a four-time hair donor, for her generous hair donation which helps us provide the resources for the wigs for our clients,” Blackman said. “We are also proud and so grateful to partner with ... Adams, who has supported us over the years, allowing us to continue in our mission of providing assistance to children in need in our community.”
Algredo said 15 inches of her daughter’s hair was cut by Rachel Rampaul of Rachel Hair Salon at BBB’s headquarters at 115-69 Farmers Blvd. in St. Albans. Rachel Hair Salon is located at 104-10 111 St. in South Richmond Hill.
“Speaker Adams is very special to us,” said Sherry Algredo. “We truly adore her.”
Algredo’s daughter didn’t intend to do another donation this year, but when her hair grew rapidly over the summer, it was a no-brainer for Emily.
“I’m very happy that another person will benefit from my hair,” Emily said.
— Naeisha Rose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.