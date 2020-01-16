  • January 16, 2020
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Hair’s a gift from a special young girl

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:30 am | Updated: 12:30 pm, Thu Jan 16, 2020.

Hair’s a gift from a special young girl 0 comments

In sneakers, Shaila Kanhoye stands maybe 4 feet tall. And more than 3 feet of it used to be hair.

On Friday night, 9-year-old Shalia donated her incredible locks to Butterflies by Blaq, the Richmond Hill organization that provides wigs to children with medical conditions.

Shalia’s sister, Saaya Kanhoye, 14, above left, donated 14 inches of her hair as well.

But in the tape of the tape, it was Shalia who single-handedly contributed enough for several hair pieces at Aracelis Unisex hair salon in Richmond Hill.

“What a moment to have witnessed a 35-inch hair donation,” said Sherry Algredo, chairwoman of the Education Committee of Community Board 9. “It’s these humble acts of generosity that really matter.”

Erna Blackman, a wigmaker and co-founder of Butterflies by Blaq, praised the sisters. “We love it when we meet young people who feel the need to give back,” she said.

— Michael Shain

Posted in on Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:30 am. Updated: 12:30 pm.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

© Copyright 2020, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]