Hair’s a gift from a special young girl

In sneakers, Shaila Kanhoye stands maybe 4 feet tall. And more than 3 feet of it used to be hair.

On Friday night, 9-year-old Shalia donated her incredible locks to Butterflies by Blaq, the Richmond Hill organization that provides wigs to children with medical conditions.

Shalia’s sister, Saaya Kanhoye, 14, above left, donated 14 inches of her hair as well.

But in the tape of the tape, it was Shalia who single-handedly contributed enough for several hair pieces at Aracelis Unisex hair salon in Richmond Hill.

“What a moment to have witnessed a 35-inch hair donation,” said Sherry Algredo, chairwoman of the Education Committee of Community Board 9. “It’s these humble acts of generosity that really matter.”

Erna Blackman, a wigmaker and co-founder of Butterflies by Blaq, praised the sisters. “We love it when we meet young people who feel the need to give back,” she said.

— Michael Shain