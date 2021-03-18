Police found a 57-year-old dead man with a gunshot wound in his chest in Howard Beach after receiving a call at 3:36 a.m. last Friday morning, according to the NYPD.
The man was found in a parked car near the Stop & Shop parking lot at the corner of 95th Street and 156th Avenue. The man had died by the time investigators arrived on the scene, police said, and they did find a gun in the car.
Investigators will be looking into whether the shooting could possibly have been a suicide, according to police.
The NYPD has not identified the man publicly. The medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.
