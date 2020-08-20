Last Friday Our Neighbors Civic Association and the Mary’s Nativity Golden Age Society held their sixth food distribution outside Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Ozone Park.
In addition to 225 Fresh Direct boxes the clubs gave out, an anonymous donor dropped off over 100 boxes of fruits and vegetables, which the civic gave to the halal-observant clients.
ONCA also had a swap meet and gave out more than 20 bags of clothes and household and kitchen items.
The clubs also gave out nearly 200 knapsacks.
ONCA had another food distribution planned at the church on Wednesday for those 60 and older who met an income test.
