Construction started last week for the building of a new 3,066-seat high school on Northern Boulevard in Woodside.
The new facility, which will cost $178.9 million, is set to open in September 2025. It will be the largest built by the NYC School Construction Authority and seeks to address overcrowding in Queens schools.
The six-story school building will contain 94 classrooms, six resource rooms, a 550-seat auditorium, a library, a full kitchen, two dining areas and a competition-size gymnasium as well as other amenities.
“Today’s groundbreaking marks the next step in bringing thousands of new seats to Queens working with all of our partners to provide the infrastructure critical to the success of our students,” said Nina Kubota, president of the SCA, in a statement.
“Every child in our borough deserves a quality education, and more quality schools should be something we all strive for,” Borough President Donovan Richards said in his own statement.
The SCA will open five other high schools in Queens by 2026.
— Deirdre Bardolf
