The Green Team at PS 63 in Ozone Park started an impactful partnership this school year. The team, consisting of a select group of third- and fourth-grade students, facilitated by science teachers Marykate Meyer and Jill Flynn, have been part of a student-inspired collaboration with the Scholars’ Academy’s Green Team, above. Charlotte Harvey, a Scholars’ sophomore and president of the high school’s Green Team, inspired what PS 63 calls a successful collaboration.
In the fall, the PS 63 Green Team took a trip to Scholars’ Academy in the Rockaways. While there they were able to learn more about sustainability by viewing the older stuudents’ garden and compost setup.
In May, PS 63 had the opportunity to return the favor and invite the Scholars’ Green Team and their facilitator, Jonathan Bradley, to take a tour of their garden. The Scholars’ Green Team got to see the PS 63 rain collection system and explore by completing a scavenger hunt.
PS 63 believes this partnership has led to tremendous growth both in the classroom and in the garden.
