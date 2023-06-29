Suzette Olin was sentenced to 23 years in prison last Wednesday for the shooting death of Shaka Ifil, her daughter’s boyfriend and the father of her grandchild, in his Woodhaven home in July 2020.
Olin, a 68-year-old from Far Rockaway, was convicted by a jury of manslaughter in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree back in March. Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant sentenced the defendant to 23 years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision.
According to trial testimony, a neighbor called 911 on July 26, 2020 at approximately 2 p.m. after discovering Ifil, 40, lying on the floor of his apartment with a gunshot wound to his back.
The victim told police that his girlfriend’s mother shot him. He succumbed to his wounds, which included gunshot injuries to several major organs and blood vessels, later that day at a hospital.
The key evidence in the testimony was security footage showing a woman exiting an Access-A-Ride who appeared to be smoking a cigarette near Ifil’s home at 1:51 p.m. that day, and then leaving the residence at 2:01 p.m. The woman was identified as Olin, and a DNA test of the cigarette butt found in the apartment was positively linked to her.
An investigation revealed that three days before the shooting, Olin’s daughter filed a domestic incident report against her boyfriend, alleging Ifil broke a door in their apartment. Police responded to the incident, and bodycam footage confirmed the broken door. The girlfriend did not appear to be injured.
“Gun violence will never be tolerated. This defendant will now serve a long prison sentence for her actions,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.
