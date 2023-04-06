A 68-year-old grandmother is facing 25 years in prison for shooting and killing her daughter’s boyfriend in Woodhaven in 2020, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
Suzette Olin, of Far Rockaway, was convicted on March 31 of manslaughter for killing Shaka Ifil, who was also the father of a newborn, Olin’s grandchild.
According to the trial testimony, on July 26, 2020, the upstairs neighbor of the victim, who lives on 91st Avenue, heard a commotion and walked downstairs to check it out. He found Ifil on the floor with a gunshot wound to his back.
Ifil, who was 40, was still conscious when police arrived and was able to tell them that it was his girlfriend’s mother who shot him.
He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center but later died as a result of the bullet having hit major organs and blood vessels, according to the DA’s Office.
Security footage showed a woman smoking a cigarette get out of an Access-A-Ride vehicle near Ifil’s home just before 2 p.m. on the day of the shooting and leave just 10 minutes later. She was later identified as Olin and a DNA test of the cigarette butt found in the apartment was linked to her.
Olin was arrested on Sept. 18, 2020 by members of the NYPD’s Regional Task Force after a two-month search. She was found in Woodhaven.
An investigation revealed that, three days before the shooting, Olin’s daughter filed a domestic incident report and police alleged Ifil broke a door in the apartment they shared. Police body camera footage showed the girlfriend uninjured but the door damaged.
Olin also faces a charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
She will be sentenced by Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant on May 9.
“The jury convicted this defendant in the cold-blooded death of the father of her grandchild,” Queens DA Melinda Katz said in a prepared statement.
“She is being held to account.”
