Councilman Eric Ulrich joined with state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., the NYPD’s 106th Precinct and the 106th’s Community Council for a graffiti cleanup event in Ozone Park on April 24.
The group moved along Liberty Avenue removing several graffiti pieces and tags as they progressed over a few hours. The paint and supplies were donated by Justin’s Towing & Storage Inc.
Above, Addabbo and Ulrich partner up to paint over a tag on an awning along the route.
— Max Parrott
