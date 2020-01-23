Grab-and-run casino thief

A brazen thief snatched $500 from the hand of a woman at Resorts World Casino last Monday, then dashed out before he could be stopped, police said.

Surveillance video at the casino showed a man carrying a shopping bag lurking behind players at slot machines on Jan. 13 at about 10:30 p.m. He then walks up behind an unsuspecting player, grabs something from her hand and sprints off.

The man ran through the casino parking lot in the direction of Pitkin Avenue, an NYPD press release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.