The Democratic primary ballot is not the only hot ticket in District 32. The Republican candidates have been engaged in some legal jousting over the past week.
Political newcomer Steve Sirgiovanni, who is running against former borough president candidate and Queens GOP Chairwoman Joann Ariola, was booted off the GOP primary ballot by the Board of Elections based on paperwork errors last week.
Sirgiovanni’s designating forms were challenged by supporters of Ariola and her legal team was staffed with Queens GOP members at the BOE hearing, he said. According to Sirgiovanni, the BOE found technical errors in the way he listed the election districts.
Still, the entrepreneur and former leader of the New York State Kiwanis organization said that he will not leave the primary race without a fight.
“I felt that they were wrong and I hired a lawyer to take it to court,” he told the Chronicle on Tuesday, adding that he would have his hearing the following day.
The process of hiring a legal retainer can be an expensive one that drains campaigns of resources they need to compete. Sirgiovanni has not received any public matching funds yet, according to the New York City Campaign Finance Board.
Sirgiovanni previously told the Chronicle that he is running to change the course of the city, which he believes is skewing to the left, and he opposes the “defund the NYPD” movement that many advocates and candidates began pushing leading up to the passage of the City Council budget in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.