It was a community show-and-tell for Richmond Hill High School at its annual Community Night last Thursday, and the school had much to celebrate.
Graduation and attendance rates are at historic highs, according to the administration. This year’s senior class received $14 million in scholarships and students are going on to prestigious universities such as Cornell, New York University and Penn State. Internships include spots with Bloomberg, JP Morgan Chase and Mount Sinai.
There were performances, food, resources and more at the event. Queens South High School Deputy Superintendent Namita Dwarka, left, Assistant Principal Kevin Kunjbehari, Community Board 9 Chair Sherry Algredo, Principal Neil Ganesh, Jonathan Boucher of Councilmember Lynn Schulman’s office and Queens South High School Superintendent Josephine Van-Ess attended.
“I am thankful for all the support that we receive from our Richmond Hill community and I look forward to continuing to build on another successful year at the Hill,” said Ganesh.
— Deirdre Bardolf
