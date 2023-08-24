Councilwoman Lynn Schulman last Sunday visited the dog run at Forest Park, known in local vernacular as the Barking Lot. The occasion was the official announcement that Schulman has secured $1.8 million in city capital funds to renovate and upgrade the hound hangout.
City Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue and other area dignitaries also were in attendance.
At top, one of Schulman’s canine constituents doesn’t have to vote to show his approval. Above, Donoghue, in the pink collared shirt, and Schulman visit with the park’s visitors and the hoomans they brought along for the afternoon.
— Michael Gannon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.