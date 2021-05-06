The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association sponsored a Muffins with Mom event at Prima Pasta last Sunday, where it collected donations of baby gifts for pregnant mothers living in shelters in the area.
At top left, the civic’s president, Joann Ariola, poses with her daughter, Chelsea, center, and grandsons Antonio and Angelo.
Top, center, Madison, left, and Grayce McClain show off their cards.
Top right, John, the manager of Prima Pasta, left, poses with Ariola, Barbara McNamara, Prima Pasta owner Tony Modica, Cathy Jarrison and Phyllis Inserillo.
At left, Lori Iannuzzi, center, poses with her daughters, Christine, right, and Michelle.
Above center, Lori D’toro poses with her son, Gianni.
— Max Parrott
