Officers on the 106th Precinct’s midnight shift seized a loaded ghost gun after a driver allegedly pulled it out and pointed it at another driver following a vehicle collision.
Ghost guns are crafted from parts that can be bought separately and assembled to create a functional and lethal weapon.
They have no serial numbers and can be difficult to trace.
Police said the driver of a pickup truck allegedly pointed the gun at the other motorist after the crash and fled the scene.
They did not note the location. Officers subsequently spotted the pickup and arrested the occupants who allegedly were in possession of the gun.
— Michael Gannon
