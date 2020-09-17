After Joe Thompson, above right, noticed that the ghost bike on the corner of 160th Avenue and 84th Street in Howard Beach had aged and been vandalized, he decided it was a job for the Howard Beach Civilian Observation Patrol.
The bike, which memorializes where cyclist Gary Zammett Sr. was killed, had been rusting from the weather, in addition to its missing seat and various other parts.
Thompson’s daughter, Anna, top left, and friend Anthony Sorrentino, above left, joined him to sand the memorial bike down, and add new parts, flowers and several coats of white paint.
Several hours later, they completed the restoration, which Thompson hopes will remind the riders to observe traffic signs.
