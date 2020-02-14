Geraldine Chapey dies

Geraldine Chapey, a fourth-generation resident of the Rockaways and a longtime Democratic district leader, has died.

Chapey, a professor of psychology at CUNY Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn and a faculty union activist, who turned her lobbying skills on behalf of CUNY teachers into a political career, died Tuesday morning of a heart attack, according to Lew Simon, her male counterpart as Democratic leader of Assembly District 23b.

In 2009, she ran unsuccessfully for the seat left open when now-state Sen. Joe Addabbo (D-Howard Beach) left the City Council to run for higher office. It was a raucous campaign that was ultimately won by Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park).

Chapey was a member of the boards of Outreach Project — an alcohol and drug treatment organization — and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

She had been a Democratic district leader since 1984, Simon said.

Her mother, also named Geraldine, was a member of the Board of Regents of the University of the State of New York and a dean at St. John’s University.

— Michael Shain