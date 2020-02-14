  • February 14, 2020
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Geraldine Chapey dies

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 10:30 am

Geraldine Chapey dies 0 comments

Geraldine Chapey, a fourth-generation resident of the Rockaways and a longtime Democratic district leader, has died.

Chapey, a professor of psychology at CUNY Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn and a faculty union activist, who turned her lobbying skills on behalf of CUNY teachers into a political career, died Tuesday morning of a heart attack, according to Lew Simon, her male counterpart as Democratic leader of Assembly District 23b.

In 2009, she ran unsuccessfully for the seat left open when now-state Sen. Joe Addabbo (D-Howard Beach) left the City Council to run for higher office. It was a raucous campaign that was ultimately won by Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park).

Chapey was a member of the boards of Outreach Project — an alcohol and drug treatment organization — and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

She had been a Democratic district leader since 1984, Simon said.

Her mother, also named Geraldine, was a member of the Board of Regents of the University of the State of New York and a dean at St. John’s University.

— Michael Shain

QueensChronicle.com

More about

More about

Posted in on Thursday, February 13, 2020 10:30 am. ,

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

© Copyright 2020, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]