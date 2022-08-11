A tree removal project at Charles Memorial Park is underway and a plan to plant replacements is expected to follow, the Chronicle has learned, thanks to an observant resident who noticed the pruning underway.
Branches and entire trees had been cut down as of last week, noticed Howard Beach resident Louie Ruocco.
“The tree removal at Frank Charles Park is part of a larger tree removal in the Jamaica Bay Unit,” Gateway National Parks spokesperson Daphne Yun explained in an email.
In total at Charles Park, 11 trees are being removed and 30 are being pruned, she said.
Trees at Fort Tilden, Jacob Riis Park and the North Channel Bridge were also being tended to.
Those being removed were deemed hazardous and pose a threat due to dead limbs or disease, and those being trimmed had dead branches.
The agency has plans to replace them but does not have a firm schedule yet.
— Deirdre Bardolf
Commented