Two men were shot outside a South Queens gas station on Sunday evening, police reported.
The NYPD reported that the shooting happened at about 5:55 p.m. on Aug. 29 when an unidentified man approached two men outside the Exxon gas station at 98-21 Rockaway Blvd. in Ozone Park and fired multiple shots.
Officers from the 106th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed both victims, ages 54 and 53, to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
The incident is the second shooting within the 106th Precinct this year. There were no such incidents in 2020.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
— Max Parrott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.