From 1924 to 2005, it was a beloved movie theater, originally Cross Bay Theatre and later United Artists.
Then in 2006, it became a Modell’s Sporting Good store.
Now, the building at 94-11 Rockaway Blvd. in Ozone Park is set to become a Raymour & Flanigan, according to city records.
As of the end of January, files from the City Department of Finance indicate the Polizzotto Family Limited Partnership, a Brooklyn real estate attorney office, sold the property to Ozone Park Rockaway Boulevard, LLC, which, according to the New York State Division of Corporations, is in care of Raymour & Flanigan.
Raymour & Flanigan could not be reached in time for publication.
— Deirdre Bardolf
