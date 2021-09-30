The New York City hotel workers union scored a potential win last Thursday when a bill aimed at getting furloughed employees back to work or forcing hotels to provide severance passed in a City Council vote.
That’s cold comfort to the food and beverage workers at Resorts World Casino New York City though, who are also represented by the Hotel Trades Council union but don’t fall under the legislation’s purview, and have been petitioning to get back to work. Though Resorts World opened a Hyatt Regency hotel this year, the legislation won’t apply to any of its workers because it doesn’t fit within the conditions set in the bill.
The measure, sponsored by Councilmember Francisco Moya (D-Corona), would require hotels with 100 or more employees — where 75 percent or more of workers remain unemployed — to provide severance payments of $500 per week for 30 weeks. It was not known whether Mayor de Blasio plans to sign the bill into law.
“The point of the legislation is to encourage hotels that have chosen to remain closed to reopen, recall their workers because if we’re going to get the tourism economy that begins with getting workers back to work,” said HTC spokesperson Austin Shafran.
The casino remained closed until September 2020 when it recalled more than half of the employees it had furloughed at the outset of the pandemic — over 80 percent of whom live within a 10-mile radius of the facility. Throughout the past year Resorts World has brought back the majority of its staff, but the casino is saying it does not want beverage service on the floor until it brings back table games, according to Nicole Landano-Jenkins, one of the furloughed workers petitioning to get back to work.
“The casino was built in our community to provide jobs and they operate with minimal staff. Although they have grown, the staff keeps shrinking,” she wrote in a message to the Chronicle.
There are still hundreds of employees who have not been called back throughout the food and beverage department, Landano-Jenkins told the Chronicle.
Over 800 people signed a petition encouraging the casino to put the furloughed employees back to work. Meanwhile, Landano-Jenkins was informed last week that the union is going to arbitration over the issue.
“We are working closely with our partners at HTC to increase staffing levels as we continue to scale operations,” said a Resorts World spokesperson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.