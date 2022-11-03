The Friends of Smokey Park hosted a cleanup of the green space in Richmond Hill on Saturday. The event was held in coordination with Partnership for Parks and the city Parks Department as part of the “It’s My Park” initiative.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), fifth from left, was among those in attendance. He is slated to pick up a portion of Richmond Hill as part of the newly redrawn state Senate district lines.
“It is a proud feeling to see the local residents come together and take an initiative to form a group that looks after their park and its needs,” Community Board 9 Chair Sherry Algredo, at center left with T-shirt, said in a statement. “That is exactly what some residents have chosen to do and hosted their first ‘It’s My Park’ cleanup this past Saturday. Community Board 9 was happy to be there to support this effort and we applaud all the volunteers that came out and worked hard in this cleanup initiative.”
One may join the Friends of Smokey Park Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/friendsofsmokeypark.
— Sean Okula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.