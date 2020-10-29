Some flag drama unfolded in Charles Park last Friday.
Residents confronted the National Park Service after the agency sent representatives to take down a display of several American flags, as well as an FDNY and thin blue line flag, that people had put up in Charles Park in August.
The Park Service’s order caused confusion and upset several neighbors, including local activist PJ Marcel who immediately rushed off to a stash of extra American flags to replace those confiscated by the NPS.
“We’re putting this flag up and I’ll stand here all day,” Marcel told the Chronicle about what was going on in his mind when he heard about the situation.
The flags had originally been erected by Eddie Earl, who began a group called Flags Across Howard Beach dedicated to spreading patriotism throughout the community by installing American flags, not just in Howard Beach but in other parts of the city too. In August Earl put up a flag display in Charles Park as a tribute to FDNY Battalion Chief Louis Modafferi, who died during the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Twin Towers.
That’s where the friction began.
Charles Park is run by the Park Service, a stalwart observer of the U.S. Flag Code — a set of rules that rigidly define how to display the American flag.
According to the U.S. Code of Laws, the flag should never touch anything beneath it and be displayed in such a manner as to keep it “always aloft and free.” It also cannot have any mark, insignia or other alterations on it.
“It’s really two issues. You can’t alter the American flag and then put it up in a national park,” said NPS spokesperson Brenda Ling referring to the thin blue line flag, which people have argued is a violation of the U.S. Flag Code in all of its iterations.
“The other one is even if it’s the regular American flag, it will still have to be in conformance with proper regulations,” she said.
On Friday, Marcel gathered some neighborhood friends including Earl to put up a new set of American flags in the park. They were met by Dave Taft, Jamaica Bay unit manager of the NPS, and several other Parks employees, along with state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), and came to an agreement that the residents could hang American flags on the park fence along 165th Avenue. Earl posted to the Flags Across Howard Beach Facebook page that he had hung 12 flags on Saturday.
Though the two sides reached a compromise, the Park Service clarified that it can only be a temporary one.
“The flags that were put up today, they’re not in conformance and they cannot become permanent features, but for the time being we’re going to leave them,” said Ling.
She did not set a definitive date for their removal.
