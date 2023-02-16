The March 15 deadline to apply for property tax exemptions is fast approaching and free assistance is available.
Consultations are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Ozone Park office of Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) for residents of District 32, and over a dozen property owners have been helped so far. Constituent liaison and tax specialist Alex Leguisamo, who is fluent in English and Spanish, is available for the appointments. Call (718) 738-1083 to schedule one.
“There are a lot of people in our district that may qualify for property tax exemptions, but just don’t know about them,” said Ariola. “With the economy the way it is, it’s important to save every dollar we can — especially for many of our seniors and others who might be on a fixed income ... If our residents can save some money, we can make a real improvement in their quality of life.”
The office determines eligibility and provides the paperwork and information needed to file. More information on the exemptions can be found at bit.ly/3S3Ny1R.
— Deirdre Bardolf
