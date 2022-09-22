A free pet-wellness clinic will take place at the Deshi Senior Center in Ozone Park on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointment is needed and it will be while supplies last.
Cats and dogs can receive exams, vaccines, blood and stool tests, flea and tick treatment and more.
Pets can also receive microchips to help locate them if they get away.
All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers. No feral cats will be accepted. Attendees are asked to wear masks and someone 18 or older must be present to sign consent forms.
The program is funded by a Millstein Veterinary Project grant and is made possible by the Irving and Phyllis Millstein Foundation for Animal Welfare Ltd.
The foundation seeks to care for vulnerable, at-rick animals and foster animal-human bonds.
The event is also sponsored by the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, the Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions Club and Bangladeshi American Community Development and Youth Services.
