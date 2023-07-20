The American-Italian Cancer Foundation will park its mammogram bus outside state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr.’s Woodhaven office at 84-16 Jamaica Ave., to provide free screenings to women on September 14. There are no co-payments or deductibles.
In order to receive a screening, individuals must be age 40 to 79 with health insurance or 50 to 79 without. They must currently live in New York City and have not had a mammogram within the year.
“When it comes to cancer, especially breast cancer, it is vital to get tested routinely to increase your chances at early detection. Catching a cancer diagnosis early can mean the difference between life and death,” Addabbo said. “That is why I am proud to sponsor this event ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. I want to thank the American-Italian Cancer Foundation for bringing this great, free service back to my district.”
Registration is preferred, but walk-ins will be accommodated on a limited basis. To make an appointment, call Addabbo’s office at (718) 738-111 or the AICF at (877) 628-9090.
