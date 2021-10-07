Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) will host a free mammogram screening from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Peninsula Library, located at 92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd. in Rockaway Beach.
“Getting screened for breast cancer is so important, and can truly save lives,” Pheffer Amato said in an announcement. “Early detection of this disease can lead to much better outcomes, which is why I’m happy to partner with the American Italian Cancer Foundation to ensure that more women can get screened.”
Approximately one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.
Registration is required by Oct. 20 and walk-ins will not be permitted. Anyone hoping to get screened must be 40 to 50 with health insurance or 50 to 79 without health insurance and living in New York City. Applicants also cannot have gotten a mammogram within the last 12 months.
To register, call (718) 945-9550 or email amatos@nyassembly.gov.
— Max Parrott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.