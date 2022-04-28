Join chiropractor and nutritionist Dr. Rob Gucciardo and international best-selling author Anthony Lo Cascio for an informative event about taking charge of your health and transforming your diet.
Gucciardo and Lo Cascio, both from Howard Beach, will be at Lenny’s Clam Bar on Cross Bay Boulevard on Tuesday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m. for the free event.
Lo Cascio, who authored the book “Food as a Prescription” with his wife, Staci, will be offering baked goods that are gluten-, dairy-, soy- and corn-free.
Lo Cascio, also a professional dancer, experienced internal bleeding that persisted until he changed his diet and lifestyle with guidance from Gucciardo. He lost over 30 pounds and eliminated most of the internal bleeding without any prescription drugs.
“I’m going to tell my story and see if it resonates with anyone,” he said.
“This doesn’t have to be a scary thing that’s happening to you. There are people going through these experiences. I’ve been a dance teacher my whole life. Nothing makes me happier than sharing knowledge and wisdom with other people. Now, I’m getting to do it on a broader scale, helping people learn how to save their own lives.”
Gucciardo says such problems often afflict mothers, especially ages 35 to 55, who are weighed down by bloating, fatigue and the stress of managing households and not prioritizing their own health.
“It’s about empowering people to learn how to live more vibrantly, make better choices and feel satisfied about the choices they make,” said Gucciardo.
Call (917) 805-3115 for more info.
