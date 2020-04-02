The Ozone Park Residents Block Association advises everyone in need who lives in Community Districts 9 and 10 to visit facebook.com/groups/ozoneparkvoice for help getting food donated by FreshDirect.
Those seeking help just have to follow the instructions to get the donated food that FreshDirect donated. The company is donating 400 boxes of groceries per day for Queens residents, the civic said.
“This Facebook group is only for validated information for our communities. We have now opened up our group to ALL residents & businesses in Cityline Brooklyn, Howard Beach, Kew Gardens, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park, & Woodhaven,” the civic group, headed by Sam Esposito, said in an announcement.
“We need to reach as many people as we can to get the food that is desperately needed. We are also providing services where we can pick up lists and go shopping for the people. We DO NOT want them to go outside.
“The Ozone Park Residents Block Association is coordinating and running the operation & the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol is going to do the pick-ups and deliveries.
“In the last 2 weeks we have helped many people. Getting food to the people, medical supplies to the local hospitals, NYPD, NYFD, & the local residents. But we are not reaching the masses and we need your help.
“Please direct everyone to the Facebook group, this is the best way to get all the needed information in real-time. The alternative is to email us at ozpkrba@aol.com. The last resort, with no email address, is to call us at 718-641-0405 in this order.”
The block association and civilian patrol are working with a number of other community groups, residents and officials in order to get the food to people. Those are Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven), CB 9, attorney Mike Scala, the Bangladeshi American Community Development & Youth Services, the Ozone Park Kiwanis Club, the Richmond Hill South Ozone Park Lions Club, the Southwest Queens Rotary Club, the Jamaica Rotary Club and the Living Word Christian Fellowship.
