Howard Beach is in for a hopping good time this weekend. Any bunny looking for some free Easter fun can find it at the PS 207 park this weekend.
The Howard Beach Dads and Team Up 2 Clean Up Team back with the third annual Easter egg hunt this Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
Sponsorships and donations came from the community and 300 goodie bags and more will be given out.
Nearly 300 kids participated last year.
Children can be registered in advance by emailing howardbeachdads@gmail.com.
Team Up 2 Clean Up is also continuing its community trash pickups and is seeking volunteers.
Follow both groups on Facebook for more.
UPDATE
This article has been updated to include the new date for the event, which was changed due to the weather.
— Deirdre Bardolf
