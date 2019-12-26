Forest Hills elementary school’s big day

One of the fastest-growing schools in Queens, PS 144 in the heart of Forest Hills, cut the ribbon last week on a large new extension that has been in the works for years.

The $52.4 million, four-story addition to the Colonel Jeromus Remsen Elementary School will add enough room to expand school enrollment by 60 percent.

The new construction added 26 new classrooms with a new entrance lobby and seats for 590 students.

The school had a capacity of nearly 900 students until this fall. But the overcrowding had been so bad, officials had to install two trailers on the playground in 2015 to meet the neighborhood demand for kindergarten classrooms.

Borough President Melinda Katz, above, whose two sons attended the school on 69th Avenue, helped cut the ribbon.

The addition is adjacent to the four-floor, L-shaped original school built in 1931.