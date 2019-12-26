  • December 26, 2019
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Forest Hills elementary school’s big day

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:30 am | Updated: 1:39 pm, Thu Dec 26, 2019.

Forest Hills elementary school’s big day by Michael Shain, Editor Queens Chronicle | 0 comments

One of the fastest-growing schools in Queens, PS 144 in the heart of Forest Hills, cut the ribbon last week on a large new extension that has been in the works for years.

The $52.4 million, four-story addition to the Colonel Jeromus Remsen Elementary School will add enough room to expand school enrollment by 60 percent.

The new construction added 26 new classrooms with a new entrance lobby and seats for 590 students.

The school had a capacity of nearly 900 students until this fall. But the overcrowding had been so bad, officials had to install two trailers on the playground in 2015 to meet the neighborhood demand for kindergarten classrooms.

Borough President Melinda Katz, above, whose two sons attended the school on 69th Avenue, helped cut the ribbon.

The addition is adjacent to the four-floor, L-shaped original school built in 1931.

QueensChronicle.com

Posted in , on Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:30 am. Updated: 1:39 pm.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Latest Galleries

© Copyright 2019, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]