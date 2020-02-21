For the benefit of NYFAC

Officials from the Women’s Club of Forest Hills last week presented New York Families for Autistic Children, the Howard Beach-based nonprofit agency, with a check for $10,000.

The club, founded in 1913, made NYFAC the main beneficiary of its annual fundraising effort this year.

Louise Naples, president of the Women’s Club of Forest Hills, left, handed over the check to James Sherry, CEO of NYFAC, at a small ceremony Feb. 11. Catherine Wigdor, right, the club’s vice president, also attended.

NYFAC serves about 100 children and young adults with autism and other developmental disabilities.

— Michael Shain