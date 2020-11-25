Groups across South Queens have opened up their hearts and wallets during the Thanksgiving season to donate food for the growing number of people that the pandemic has left wanting food.
From Woodhaven down to Howard Beach, civic groups and businesses have banded together to hold food drives.
The Ozone Park Residents Block Association has now closed its request forms for the Thanksgiving dinner after receiving 278 from families in need. They will all receive boxes.
Ozone Park juice bar, Juice 101 has teamed up with home care provider Lynn Agency Inc. to prepare hot meals that they will deliver 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the store at 97-16 101 Ave. The meals will include turkey, stuffing, mac ’n’ cheese, collard greens, cornbread and sweet potato pie.
Loycent Gordon, owner of Neir’s Tavern, is working with Frontline Foods to cook and distribute 150 Thanksgiving turkey dinners to the frontline heroes and the communities impacted by Covid in an effort called QueensGiving, which is delivering 2,000 meals across Queens. The meals that Neir’s is making are going to a church in Ozone Park.
Howard Beach attorney and City Council candidate Mike Scala will also be serving turkeys to anyone in need in Belle Harbor, Breezy Point, Broad Channel, Hamilton Beach, Howard Beach, Lindenwood, Neponsit, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Rockaway Beach, Rockaway Park, Roxbury, South Ozone Park and Woodhaven. Those interested may email mike@scala.vision with a full name, address and phone number while supplies last.
