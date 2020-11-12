Century 21 and Flatbush Moving Van Co. are partnering with nonprofit Move for Hunger to hold a Thanksgiving food drive on Sat., Nov. 14.
Citing the fact that one in six Americans will face hunger during the pandemic, the groups will be gathering in front of Food Emporium, at 82-35 153 Ave. in Howard Beach, to collect items to donate to the food pantry at Our Lady of Grace Church.
Move for Hunger is a network of socially responsible relocation companies that provide their clients with the opportunity to host a food donation when they move.
The most-needed items are canned vegetables (yams, corn, carrots and beans), pumpkin stuffing, cornbread mix, gravy, cranberry sauce, boxed stuffing, soups, instant mashed potatoes, applesauces and canned turkey, chicken, stews and chilis.
The Flatbush Moving Van Co. will deliver the food to the pantry.
The drive will go from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, go online to visit MoveForHunger.org.
