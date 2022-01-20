State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) is teaming up with PS 229 in Woodside for a drive to collect winter clothes and nonperishable food items.
Until the end of January, Addabbo’s office will be collecting gently used winter coats, gloves, scarves and boots as well as the food.
“I am happy to open my offices up to be drop off locations for this great community event,” Addabbo said in a prepared statement. “Helping families stay warm during the frigid winter months is something we can all get behind. And we always hear from our local food pantries that they get plenty of food during the holiday season, but the rest of the year it can be more difficult to bring in donations. I want to thank the generous members of the community for their continued support in helping local families in need.”
Donations can be dropped off at Addabbo’s Middle Village and Howard Beach offices.
On Jan. 31, the items will be brought to PS 229 to be distributed to families in need. For questions, call Addabbo’s office at (718) 738-1111.
