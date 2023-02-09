A “one-stop shop” community event this Saturday will dive into all aspects of flooding — past, present and future.
From help dealing with winter storm Elliott damage to future resiliency projects to preserving Superstorm Sandy stories, the Be FloodSmart event, organized by Roger Gendron, president of the New Hamilton Beach Civic Association, will take place at the Our Lady of Grace school hall in Howard Beach from 12 to 4 p.m. A host of government agencies and community organizations will be present.
“It’s really a way for people to come and get information about such a wide variety of things,” said Gendron.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will present on its Harbor and Tributary Study, which includes a proposal for storm surge barriers and tide gates.
NYC Emergency Management will provide information on Ready NYC, a public education campaign that helps prepare for different emergencies in the city.
The city Department of Environmental Protection will distribute information and will have some home flood barriers to hand out.
The Science and Resiliency Institute at Jamaica Bay will discuss its Community Flood Watch program, a network of individuals and organizations who report flooding, share experiences and access resources through a database used by researchers studying tides and sea level rise and by residents advocating for their neighborhoods’ needs.
FloodNet will discuss its plan to install hundreds of sensors citywide.
FloodHelpNY will discuss how residents can protect their homes and reduce future flood risk.
Neighborhood Housing Services will provide information on loans and grants to repair water mains, boilers, sewer lines, sidewalks, roofs, plumbing, electrical systems and eliminate dangerous conditions.
The Brooklyn College Learning Project will be there seeking candidates for its oral history project focused on first-hand Superstorm Sandy experiences.
For more, visit the New Hamilton Beach Civic Association on Facebook.
