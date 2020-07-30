The Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach awarded five scholarships to area students who are attending college this fall in an annual tradition.
The students, who will receive a $1,000 award each, are:
Benjamin Fox, top left, second from right, graduated from Scholars’ Academy and will be attending Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania majoring in history. He received the Stanley Merzon Scholarship.
Sean Hilgendorf, center, with Kiwanis’ Dino Bono, graduated from Scholars’ Academy and will be attending the University of Pennsylvania majoring in biology/pre-med. He received the Founders Scholarship.
Nicholas Cusumano, top right, center, graduated from Archbishop Molloy High School and will be attending Binghamton University in New York majoring in computer science. He received the August Sirgiovanni Scholarship.
Michael Manta, lower right, center, graduated from Xavier High School and will be attending the California Institute of Technology majoring in mathematics and philosophy. He received the Paul Anthony Bono Scholarship.
Lauren Coleman, lower left, center, graduated from Archbishop Molloy High School and will be attending Quinnipiac University in Connecticut majoring in occupational therapy. She received the Founders Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.