The inaugural Ozone Park Awards Gala from the Ozone Park Residents Block Association will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, and honor 18 different members of the community.
The event was in the works for years but thwarted by the Covid pandemic, said block association President Sam Esposito.
“We wanted to honor not only the people within our community, but we wanted the awards to also reflect the movers and shakers of our community who are no longer here,” Esposito told the Chronicle.
The event will take place at Roma View Catering in Howard Beach at 12:30 p.m.
There are 15 different categories, some with a male and female recipient or several recipients, and each category is named after a well-known figure from the area.
The Walter Ward Ozone Park Hometown Hero Award, named after the longtime City Council member for the area, will be presented to Charles Camarda, a NASA astronaut and engineer who hails from Ozone Park. He flew his first mission into space on board the Space Shuttle mission STS-114 in 2005.
The other awards given will be the Joseph Addabbo Sr. Legislator of the Year; Joe DeCandia Man of the Year; Mary Ann Carey Woman of the Year; Edward Klinger Kiwanian of the Year; Donna Maucere Lion of the Year; Frank Russo Sr. Business of the Year; Det. Simonsen Uniformed Officer of the Year; Mary Kalish Outstanding Senior; Maria Thomson Community Organization of the Year; Al Stabile Citizen of the Year; Sister Marguerite Torre Educator of the Year; Jeremy Lupo Youth Services; Ralph Francisco Volunteer of the Year; and Stanley Merzon Journalist of the Year.
Tickets are $80 per person. Visit the Ozone Park Block Association’s Facebook page for more information.
