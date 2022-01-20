The former Our Lady of Grace School in Howard Beach will now be home to FDNY EMS training operations, according to a letter to Community Board 10 from the department’s community affairs unit.
The training is part of a mental health emergency pilot program from the city called the Behavioral Health Emergency Assistance Response Division, or B-HEARD.
The pilot partners FDNY paramedics and EMTs with mental health professions. It began in Harlem and is expanding citywide, which is why it will be using the church grounds starting mid-January.
The FDNY entered a sub-license agreement with the Diocese of Brooklyn and Queens, Our Lady of Grace Church, the Department of Education and the School Construction Authority.
The goal is to train the agency’s 4,300 EMTs, paramedics and EMS officers over the next several months, according to the letter.
Training will be held on weekdays in two shifts, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Instructors and students will use an existing parking lot and the 100th Street access gate. Parishioners will use the 101st Street entryway.
The FDNY will also be renovating portions of the school and expanding electrical, data and HVAC capabilities. The department will take on maintenance, snow-clearing and trash duties.
The building will still be available to parishioners Fridays after 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays.
