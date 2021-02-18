The Rev. Paul Palmiotto, who served the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church in Ozone Park from 2008 to 2019, died Feb. 15.
Prior to his role at Nativity, Palmiotto, or “Father Paul” as he was affectionately known, served more than 20 years as pastor of both St. Bonaventure and St. Benedict the Moor churches in Jamaica.
He retired from his role as a pastor in 2019 after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
“Father Paul was a wonderful man and a very kind and caring Catholic priest. He was beloved by so many in the community because of his compassion and approachability. He was someone you could talk to about anything and he would always provide you with good advice or a shoulder to cry on if you needed it,” said Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), who was one of Palmiotto’s congregants.
Palmiotto’s wake will be held Monday from 2 to 5 p.m. at St. Andrew Avellino Roman Catholic Church at 35-60 158 St. in Flushing. At 7:30 p.m. that evening there will be a vigil Mass. The funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
